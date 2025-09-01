MAI Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

MAI Capital Management cut its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $7,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,021,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,521,000 after acquiring an additional 542,816 shares during the period. Sofi Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4,780.8% during the first quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 405,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,914,000 after purchasing an additional 396,953 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 795.5% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 416,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,525,000 after purchasing an additional 370,190 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 13,892.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 304,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,721,000 after purchasing an additional 302,019 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,335,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,354,000 after purchasing an additional 224,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of IYW opened at $181.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.55 and a fifty-two week high of $186.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.81.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

