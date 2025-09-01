Caption Management LLC Invests $754,000 in Baker Hughes Company $BKR

Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 17,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 678.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 76.2% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 132.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $53.00 price objective on Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Melius started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 526,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $23,390,150.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 667,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,654,481.06. This trade represents a 44.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $45.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. Baker Hughes Company has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $49.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.59.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Baker Hughes has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 30.07%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

