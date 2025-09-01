State of Wyoming Has $362,000 Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated $ELAN

State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 126.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,229 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 791.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $18.38 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $18.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 9.68%.The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Elanco Animal Health has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.120-0.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.850-0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on ELAN shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Leerink Partners raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

