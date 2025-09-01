Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 1,410 Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 186,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 638,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,109,000 after purchasing an additional 119,536 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 223.5% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.49.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of ZS stock opened at $277.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,065.58, a P/E/G ratio of 259.58 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.34. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.45 and a 52 week high of $318.46.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $678.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.13 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In other news, insider Syam Nair sold 4,064 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.70, for a total value of $1,234,236.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 106,659 shares in the company, valued at $32,392,338.30. This trade represents a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Geller sold 3,662 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.72, for a total transaction of $1,123,208.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 46,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,358,483.36. The trade was a 7.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 168,256 shares of company stock valued at $50,618,544. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

