CreativeOne Wealth LLC Takes $514,000 Position in Okta, Inc. $OKTA

CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 167.4% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the first quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 152.4% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Arete Research upgraded shares of Okta to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Arete assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.25.

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,244 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $224,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,000. This trade represents a 8.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 10,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 132,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,567,360. The trade was a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,594 shares of company stock valued at $8,382,790. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

OKTA opened at $92.77 on Monday. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $127.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.31. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.83.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $728,000 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.84 million. Okta had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Okta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.330-3.380 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

