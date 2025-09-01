Quarry LP Invests $242,000 in Xerox Holdings Co. $XRX

Quarry LP acquired a new position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Xerox by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 66,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xerox by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Xerox by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 17,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xerox by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 56,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Xerox by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on Xerox in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $6.83.

Insider Transactions at Xerox

In related news, Director A. Scott Letier acquired 29,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $116,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 58,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,986.80. This represents a 100.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Trading Up 2.1%

XRX opened at $3.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $500.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average of $5.16. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $11.42.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.71). Xerox had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a positive return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Xerox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Xerox’s payout ratio is presently -0.87%.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

