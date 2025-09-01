MAI Capital Management Purchases 5,049 Shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF $JPIB

MAI Capital Management boosted its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $8,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peak Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $13,534,000. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 72.1% during the first quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,145,000 after purchasing an additional 237,379 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 747,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,784,000 after purchasing an additional 142,290 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 68.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 291,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,942,000 after purchasing an additional 118,537 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 136,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after buying an additional 56,147 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Trading Up 3.8%

JPIB opened at $48.82 on Monday. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.54 and a 12 month high of $48.84. The company has a market cap of $908.01 million, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.58 and a 200 day moving average of $48.12.

About JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

