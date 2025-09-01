Quarry LP Sells 406 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. $TNL

Quarry LP trimmed its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNL. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth approximately $41,114,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Travel + Leisure by 37.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 956,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,258,000 after acquiring an additional 261,528 shares in the last quarter. Ranmore Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 621.1% during the 1st quarter. Ranmore Fund Management Ltd now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,804,000 after buying an additional 219,637 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 897,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,299,000 after buying an additional 180,059 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter worth $6,304,000. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kimberly Marshall sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 56,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,404,160. This represents a 22.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 124,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total transaction of $7,785,842.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 118,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,426,998.08. This represents a 51.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 320,174 shares of company stock worth $19,765,874. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on TNL. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $39.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.30.

Travel + Leisure Price Performance

NYSE:TNL opened at $63.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.44. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $37.77 and a one year high of $63.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.72.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 47.47%. Travel + Leisure’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.62%.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

