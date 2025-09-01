Quarry LP Has $271,000 Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. $PLNT

Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 57.8% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 4.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 7.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Fitness Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $104.66 on Monday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.77 and a 12 month high of $114.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.51, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 15.11% and a negative return on equity of 110.18%. The business had revenue of $340.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $126.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.38.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

