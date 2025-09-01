Quarry LP Invests $252,000 in NewHold Investment Corp. II $NHICU

Quarry LP purchased a new position in NewHold Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NHICU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NHICU. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NewHold Investment Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NewHold Investment Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $325,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NewHold Investment Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $404,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in NewHold Investment Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $981,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NewHold Investment Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $1,006,000.

OTCMKTS:NHICU opened at $10.31 on Monday. NewHold Investment Corp. II has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $11.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average of $10.20.

NewHold Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on the industrial technology business.

