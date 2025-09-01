Quarry LP Has $261,000 Holdings in Gentex Corporation $GNTX

Quarry LP increased its stake in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 169.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,219 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Gentex were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Gentex by 1,471.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 305.7% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 208.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gentex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GNTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gentex in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.63.

Gentex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $28.01 on Monday. Gentex Corporation has a 52-week low of $20.28 and a 52-week high of $31.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.57.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Gentex had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $657.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Gentex’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Gentex has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gentex Corporation will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Gentex declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Gentex Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.