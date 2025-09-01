AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF $MSOS Shares Acquired by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Free Report) by 2,429.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,176,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,129,753 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LJI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 43.5% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF stock opened at $5.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.91. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $7.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.16 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.85.

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

