Graham Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 53,483 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $2,947,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,631,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,671,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,450 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,604,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,521,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815,520 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,927,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $657,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,489 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 405.6% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,669,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $406,929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 476.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,910,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 1.4%

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $61.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.26. Tractor Supply Company has a 12 month low of $46.85 and a 12 month high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.76.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.93 earnings per share. Tractor Supply's revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Tractor Supply has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.180 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 45.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSCO. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Telsey Advisory Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.80.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Noni L. Ellison sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $332,592.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 28,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,750.44. This represents a 15.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $5,756,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 47,715 shares in the company, valued at $3,051,851.40. This trade represents a 65.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 204,680 shares of company stock valued at $12,071,552. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Articles

