Graham Capital Management L.P. Increases Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. $RARE

Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 20,347 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 76.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 86.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RARE. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $29.96 on Monday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.81 and a 1 year high of $60.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.15. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.21.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.37 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 87.34% and a negative return on equity of 237.48%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.52) earnings per share. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 2,405 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $89,922.95. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,712.16. The trade was a 13.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

