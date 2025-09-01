Graham Capital Management L.P. Grows Holdings in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. $HHH

Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 20.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHH. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Howard Hughes by 910.3% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Howard Hughes in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 2,290.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 14,500.0% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the first quarter worth about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.
Howard Hughes Stock Performance
HHH opened at $76.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.21. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.40 and a twelve month high of $87.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Howard Hughes Profile
Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.
