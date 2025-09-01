Lyft, Inc. $LYFT Shares Purchased by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 194.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,609 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,297 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned 0.06% of Lyft worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lyft by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,982 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lyft alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lyft from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Lyft from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. TD Cowen upgraded Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Lyft in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Erin Brewer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $228,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 540,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,241,167.16. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 28,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $449,442.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 850,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,478,649.80. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,821 shares of company stock valued at $701,966 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Stock Performance

Shares of LYFT opened at $16.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.59, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $19.07.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.17). Lyft had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.