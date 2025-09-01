Royal Bank of Canada Sells 216,472 Shares of Fastenal Company $FAST

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,802,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,472 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $527,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $496,000. AXA S.A. lifted its position in Fastenal by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 287,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,705,000 after acquiring an additional 14,751 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $390,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Fastenal by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,182,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 546,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,316,000 after acquiring an additional 11,021 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FAST has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 price target on shares of Fastenal and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 48,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $2,341,188.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,880 shares in the company, valued at $570,834. This represents a 80.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Lewis Soderberg sold 34,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $1,662,414.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,364. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Price Performance

FAST stock opened at $49.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Fastenal Company has a 1 year low of $32.04 and a 1 year high of $50.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.83. The stock has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.97.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 84.62%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

