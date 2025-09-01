Royal Bank of Canada Has $398.39 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,540,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $398,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after acquiring an additional 14,584 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $847,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $289.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $86.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.69. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $291.61.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

