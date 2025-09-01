Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 557,056 Shares of Hershey Company (The) $HSY

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 25.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,753,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557,056 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Hershey were worth $470,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Certior Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Certior Financial Group LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 897.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 23,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 20,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,584,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of HSY stock opened at $183.92 on Monday. Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $140.13 and a 52-week high of $208.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.48.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.54%.Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Hershey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.809-5.997 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 19,290 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total transaction of $3,742,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 193,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,563,056. The trade was a 9.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 61,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,037,420. This represents a 7.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,127 shares of company stock worth $15,759,755 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Hershey from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hershey from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hershey from $173.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Hershey from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $170.83.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

