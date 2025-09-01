Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in MSCI Inc $MSCI

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 524 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 5.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 180,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,826,000 after purchasing an additional 9,265 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 84.7% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 249,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,815,000 after purchasing an additional 114,160 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the first quarter valued at about $5,453,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 190.0% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 35,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,185,000 after purchasing an additional 23,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.4% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 206,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of MSCI from $578.00 to $533.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $654.73.

MSCI Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of MSCI opened at $567.57 on Monday. MSCI Inc has a 12-month low of $486.73 and a 12-month high of $642.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $565.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $559.90.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.05. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.13% and a net margin of 39.46%.The firm had revenue of $772.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.68%.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In other MSCI news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez purchased 84 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $548.69 per share, with a total value of $46,089.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,279,951 shares in the company, valued at $702,296,314.19. This trade represents a 0.01% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 12,400 shares of company stock worth $6,731,599 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

