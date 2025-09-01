Insider Selling: Snap (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Sells $171,840.00 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) General Counsel Michael O’sullivan sold 24,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $171,840.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 525,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,760,818.64. This trade represents a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Snap Trading Up 0.6%
Shares of SNAP stock opened at $7.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $13.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.68.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Snap has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Snap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.16.
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
