ALS (ASX:ALQ) Insider Buys A$59,234.24 in Stock

ALS Limited (ASX:ALQ – Get Free Report) insider Siddhartha Kadia purchased 4,910 shares of ALS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$12.06 per share, for a total transaction of A$59,234.24.

ALS Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 625.74, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.17.

ALS Company Profile

ALS Limited provides professional technical services primarily in the areas of testing, measurement, and inspection in Africa, Asia/Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Commodities and Life Sciences. The Commodities segment offers assaying and analytical testing, and metallurgical services for the mining and mineral exploration companies.

