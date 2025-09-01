ALS (ASX:ALQ) Insider Buys A$59,234.24 in Stock

ALS Limited (ASX:ALQ – Get Free Report) insider Siddhartha Kadia purchased 4,910 shares of ALS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$12.06 per share, for a total transaction of A$59,234.24.
ALS Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 625.74, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.17.
ALS Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ALS
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Auto Tariffs Are Coming Down: 3 Stocks to Benefit Soon
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Tencent Music Stock Outshines Spotify as China’s Music Giant
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- DICKS’s Sporting Goods Stock Dropped After Earnings—Is It a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for ALS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.