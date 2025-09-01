Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Director Todd Lampert Sells 3,300 Shares

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) Director Todd Lampert sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $139,557.00. Following the sale, the director owned 13,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,310.57. This represents a 19.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Todd Lampert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 27th, Todd Lampert sold 2,000 shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $85,140.00.

Bankwell Financial Group Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of BWFG opened at $42.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.39. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $43.38. The stock has a market cap of $332.74 million, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Bankwell Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Bankwell Financial Group ( NASDAQ:BWFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.28. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 10.27%.The firm had revenue of $47.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 70.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 3,002.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 38.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 655.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new position in Bankwell Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BWFG shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Hovde Group upped their price objective on shares of Bankwell Financial Group from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, owner-occupied commercial real estate, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans to finance insurance premiums; overdraft lines of credit; and unsecured personal loans.

