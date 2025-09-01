Insider Buying: EVT (ASX:EVT) Insider Buys A$48,905.50 in Stock

EVT Limited (ASX:EVT – Get Free Report) insider Jenelle Webster bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$13.97 per share, with a total value of A$48,905.50.

EVT Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.36, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 405.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.13.

EVT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from EVT’s previous Final dividend of $0.20. This represents a dividend yield of 150.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. EVT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,133.33%.

EVT Company Profile

EVT Limited operates as an entertainment, hospitality, and leisure company in Australia, New Zealand, and Germany. The company operates through Entertainment, Hotels and Resorts, Thredbo Alpine Resort, and Property and Other Investments segments. It is involved in film exhibition operations under the Event Cinemas, Moonlight Cinemas, Greater Union, Birch, and Carroll & Coyle cinemas brands; and the operation of Cinebuzz Rewards, a movie loyalty program, as well as State Theatre, a 2,000-seat theatre located in Sydney.

