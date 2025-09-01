Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Insider Sells $110,364.00 in Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) insider Evan Roberts sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $110,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 724,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,512,985.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Evan Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 27th, Evan Roberts sold 45,147 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $1,445,606.94.

On Thursday, July 17th, Evan Roberts sold 1,892 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $50,875.88.

Phreesia Price Performance

Shares of PHR opened at $31.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Phreesia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $32.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.79 and a beta of 0.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Phreesia from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Phreesia from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Phreesia from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Phreesia to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phreesia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phreesia

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHR. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,644,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,606,000 after buying an additional 1,377,904 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,162,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 3,741.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 983,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,137,000 after buying an additional 957,842 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,271,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,999,000 after buying an additional 727,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,206,000. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

