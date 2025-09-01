Ara Hovnanian Sells 609 Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Stock

Hovnanian Enterprises Inc (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) CEO Ara Hovnanian sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.31, for a total transaction of $84,230.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 62,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,145.76. This trade represents a 0.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:HOV opened at $140.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $830.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 2.12. Hovnanian Enterprises Inc has a 12-month low of $81.15 and a 12-month high of $233.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.91.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($1.52). The company had revenue of $800.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.20 million. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 5.06%.The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.75 earnings per share. Hovnanian Enterprises has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forager Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 18.2% during the second quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 239,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,040,000 after buying an additional 36,828 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,210,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 121,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,224,000 after buying an additional 9,407 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 2.9% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 117,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,328,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 85,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,503,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

HOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $120.00.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

