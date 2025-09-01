Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Director Sells $88,050.00 in Stock

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) Director Eric Swider sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total transaction of $88,050.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,362.01. This represents a 17.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Eric Swider also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 10th, Eric Swider sold 8,500 shares of Trump Media & Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $181,985.00.

Trump Media & Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DJT opened at $17.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.07 and a 200 day moving average of $20.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.78 and a beta of 4.67. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $54.68. The company has a current ratio of 132.60, a quick ratio of 132.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Trump Media & Technology Group ( NASDAQ:DJT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter. Trump Media & Technology Group had a negative net margin of 2,922.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%.

Trump Media & Technology Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 23rd that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Trump Media & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trump Media & Technology Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DJT. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,549,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Trump Media & Technology Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,244,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,639,000 after purchasing an additional 237,668 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,245,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,823,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,908,000 after acquiring an additional 216,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 373.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 244,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 192,584 shares during the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trump Media & Technology Group Company Profile

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

Featured Stories

