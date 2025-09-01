Insider Selling: Zeo Energy (NASDAQ:ZEO) COO Sells 28,875 Shares of Stock

Zeo Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:ZEO – Get Free Report) COO Kalen Larsen sold 28,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $46,777.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 2,438,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,715.06. This represents a 1.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kalen Larsen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zeo Energy alerts:

On Wednesday, August 27th, Kalen Larsen sold 32,412 shares of Zeo Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $56,721.00.

Zeo Energy Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ ZEO opened at $1.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $90.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of -0.15. Zeo Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.11.

Institutional Trading of Zeo Energy

Zeo Energy ( NASDAQ:ZEO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zeo Energy stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Zeo Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:ZEO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Zeo Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zeo Energy Corp. provides residential solar energy systems, other energy efficient equipment, and related services in Florida, Texas, Arkansas, and Missouri, the United States. The company is involved in the selling and installing of residential solar energy systems that homeowners use electricity required to power their homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zeo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.