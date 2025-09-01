Insider Selling: Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD) CEO Sells 3,836 Shares of Stock

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Free Report) CEO Quang Pham sold 3,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $53,665.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 214,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,813.03. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cadrenal Therapeutics Trading Down 2.5%

Cadrenal Therapeutics stock opened at $12.96 on Monday. Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $22.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.27). Sell-side analysts predict that Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cadrenal Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cadrenal Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cadrenal Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Cadrenal Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical development biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing Tecarfarin, a novel oral and reversible anticoagulant to prevent heart attacks, strokes, and deaths due to blood clots in patients with rare cardiovascular conditions requiring chronic anticoagulation, such as patients with left ventricular assist devices, end-stage kidney disease, atrial fibrillation, and thrombotic anti-phospholipid syndrome.

