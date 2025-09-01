Brokerages Set Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) PT at $3.75

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.9533.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WOOF shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $4.05 to $4.15 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.25 to $3.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOOF. Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter worth $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 747.9% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 152.7% in the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the period.

WOOF opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. Petco Health and Wellness has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $6.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.90 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.05.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

