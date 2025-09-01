DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.60.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Institutional Trading of DXC Technology

DXC Technology Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,933,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,726 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 1,765.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,652,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,172,000 after buying an additional 1,563,775 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $16,589,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 1,156.1% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,132,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 22.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,151,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,781,000 after acquiring an additional 769,026 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DXC opened at $14.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.16. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. DXC Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.750 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.350 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

About DXC Technology

(Get Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

