DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.60.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Monday, May 12th.
Institutional Trading of DXC Technology
DXC Technology Price Performance
Shares of DXC opened at $14.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.16. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.
DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. DXC Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.750 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.350 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.
About DXC Technology
DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).
