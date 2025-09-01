Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Receives $14.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

GENI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Arete Research upgraded Genius Sports to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Friday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Genius Sports by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,244,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,590 shares during the period. Voss Capital LP raised its position in shares of Genius Sports by 17.0% during the first quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 9,269,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,788,000 after buying an additional 1,346,087 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 9.6% in the second quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 9,191,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,595,000 after buying an additional 806,233 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Genius Sports by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,963,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,886,000 after buying an additional 64,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC grew its position in Genius Sports by 1.4% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 7,813,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,257,000 after buying an additional 107,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

GENI opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -41.18 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average of $10.36. Genius Sports has a 52-week low of $6.72 and a 52-week high of $13.24.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $118.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.28 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 13.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Genius Sports will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Genius Sports declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

