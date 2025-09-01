Analysts Set Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) Price Target at $46.20

Shares of Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.20.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HESM. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hess Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hess Midstream Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Hess Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Geurt G. Schoonman sold 3,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $127,035.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO John A. Gatling sold 62,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.59, for a total transaction of $2,597,586.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Hess Midstream Partners by 840.2% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hess Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HESM stock opened at $41.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Hess Midstream Partners has a one year low of $33.59 and a one year high of $44.14.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. Hess Midstream Partners had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 60.37%. The firm had revenue of $414.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hess Midstream Partners will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a $0.737 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.2%. This is an increase from Hess Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Hess Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.26%.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

