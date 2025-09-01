Venu Holding Corporation $VENU Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in Venu Holding Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:VENU – Free Report) by 73.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Venu were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Venu by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 211,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venu in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Venu in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Venu in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venu in the 1st quarter valued at $171,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Venu

In other Venu news, CEO Jay W. Roth sold 3,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $37,271.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,244,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,784,656.80. The trade was a 0.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Lavigne sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $27,054.80. Following the sale, the director owned 163,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,850,525.68. The trade was a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,736 shares of company stock worth $1,613,691 over the last 90 days.

Venu Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VENU opened at $12.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.94 million and a P/E ratio of -10.67. Venu Holding Corporation has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $18.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VENU shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Venu in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Capmk raised shares of Venu to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Venu Profile

Venu Holding Corporation is a premier hospitality and live music company dedicated to crafting luxury, experience-driven entertainment destinations. Venu Holding Corporation is based in COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.

