Gabelli Funds LLC Has $225,000 Stock Holdings in Clarus Corporation $CLAR

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ:CLAR – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Clarus were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Clarus by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Clarus by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clarus by 31.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 26,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders acquired 89,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $287,470.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 4,444,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,355,172.98. This trade represents a 2.04% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 300,399 shares of company stock valued at $975,159 in the last 90 days. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clarus stock opened at $3.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.65. Clarus Corporation has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $5.29. The stock has a market cap of $139.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is -4.65%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CLAR shares. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Clarus in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Roth Capital set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Clarus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.75.

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

