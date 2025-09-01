Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 18,000 Shares of Ford Motor Company $F

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 21.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 1.7% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 62,199 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 8.4% during the first quarter. Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,903 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 7.6% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,203 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 4.3% during the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,555 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on F. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $10.53.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of F opened at $11.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.44. The company has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Ford Motor Company has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $11.99.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.91 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.46%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 113,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,329. This trade represents a 20.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

