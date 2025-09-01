Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases Shares of 4,500 John Wiley & Sons, Inc. $WLYB

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Up 0.0%

WLYB stock opened at $40.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.27 and a 52-week high of $52.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.76.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $442.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.00 million.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

John Wiley & Sons Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This is an increase from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 8th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.81%.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

