Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. $PENN

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 38.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 6.7% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 5.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 4.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 16,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PENN. JMP Securities boosted their target price on PENN Entertainment from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on PENN Entertainment from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on PENN Entertainment from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on PENN Entertainment from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $20.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.12 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day moving average is $17.22. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $23.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 1.12%.The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Handler bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.96 per share, with a total value of $339,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 342,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,816,279.36. The trade was a 6.19% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

