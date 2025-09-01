Gabelli Funds LLC Has $375,000 Stock Position in Cadre Holdings, Inc. $CDRE

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its stake in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Cadre were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadre by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cadre by 6.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cadre by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadre by 7.8% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadre by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDRE. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cadre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cadre from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Insider Activity

In other Cadre news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 50,000 shares of Cadre stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $1,650,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,241,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,061,747.92. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock worth $4,167,500 over the last three months. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadre Stock Down 0.1%

CDRE opened at $30.86 on Monday. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Cadre had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $157.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cadre has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Cadre Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.43%.

About Cadre

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

