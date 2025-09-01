Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. $SAMG Position Trimmed by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAMG. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd grew its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 15,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 8,451 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Performance

SAMG opened at $16.39 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.02. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $19.20. The firm has a market cap of $206.02 million, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.81.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

