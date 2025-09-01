Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in National Bank Holdings Corporation $NBHC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) by 26.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,778 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Bank were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 158.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 503.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in National Bank in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in National Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NBHC shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on National Bank from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Hovde Group boosted their target price on National Bank from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised National Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

National Bank Stock Performance

Shares of National Bank stock opened at $39.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.50 and its 200-day moving average is $37.97. National Bank Holdings Corporation has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $51.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $104.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.36 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 20.02%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Corporation will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $-0.30 dividend. This represents a ($1.20) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of -3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. National Bank’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

