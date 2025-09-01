Rafferty Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. $NTLA

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,112 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 846.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NTLA shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.05.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NTLA opened at $11.35 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average of $9.58. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $23.76. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.28.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.04. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.48% and a negative net margin of 908.48%.The business had revenue of $14.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.52) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 104.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, Director William J. Chase bought 100,000 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 134,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,970.79. This trade represents a 288.24% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Edward J. Dulac III sold 7,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $104,617.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 106,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,989.24. The trade was a 6.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,534 shares of company stock worth $153,837. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

