Camden Property Trust $CPT Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,421,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $591,000. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. now owns 316,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,689,000 after acquiring an additional 176,000 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $112.04 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.10 and a 200-day moving average of $115.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $102.35 and a 52-week high of $127.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 78.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.01. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $396.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Camden Property Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.760-6.860 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.670-1.710 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 293.71%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.04.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

