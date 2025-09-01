Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 13,420 Shares of Towne Bank $TOWN

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,355 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,420 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Towne Bank were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TOWN. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Towne Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,894,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Towne Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,584,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Towne Bank by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,584,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,370,000 after purchasing an additional 429,487 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Towne Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,908,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Towne Bank by 1,265.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 243,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after buying an additional 225,921 shares in the last quarter. 55.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TOWN opened at $36.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.65 and its 200 day moving average is $34.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Towne Bank has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $38.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.87.

Towne Bank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. Towne Bank had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 16.49%.The company had revenue of $207.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Towne Bank will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Towne Bank’s payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

TOWN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Towne Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on Towne Bank from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

