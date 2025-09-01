MannKind Corporation $MNKD Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 47,604 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MannKind were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in MannKind by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,958,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 855,261 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in MannKind by 441.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 25,025 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in MannKind by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,407 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in MannKind by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 175,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 18,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of MannKind from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MannKind has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

In other news, Director Steven B. Binder sold 75,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $296,945.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 830,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,272,201.52. This represents a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNKD stock opened at $4.59 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.43. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73 and a beta of 1.02. MannKind Corporation has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $7.63.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. MannKind had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 32.60%. The company had revenue of $76.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. MannKind’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MannKind Corporation will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

