CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $449,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF $IHI

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IHI. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 18,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA IHI opened at $62.15 on Monday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $52.90 and a twelve month high of $65.18. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.40 and its 200 day moving average is $60.79.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

