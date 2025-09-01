Comparing New Horizon Aircraft (HOVR) & The Competition

New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR – Get Free Report) is one of 33 public companies in the “AEROSP/DEFENSE” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare New Horizon Aircraft to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares New Horizon Aircraft and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get New Horizon Aircraft alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio New Horizon Aircraft N/A $5.20 million 5.47 New Horizon Aircraft Competitors $19.16 billion $730.78 million 10.62

New Horizon Aircraft’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than New Horizon Aircraft. New Horizon Aircraft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

New Horizon Aircraft has a beta of 2.62, suggesting that its stock price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Horizon Aircraft’s competitors have a beta of 1.22, suggesting that their average stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares New Horizon Aircraft and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Horizon Aircraft N/A -36.78% 37.46% New Horizon Aircraft Competitors -957.17% -50.06% -10.72%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.0% of New Horizon Aircraft shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of shares of all “AEROSP/DEFENSE” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of New Horizon Aircraft shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of shares of all “AEROSP/DEFENSE” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for New Horizon Aircraft and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Horizon Aircraft 0 0 1 1 3.50 New Horizon Aircraft Competitors 405 2172 3396 125 2.53

New Horizon Aircraft currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.29%. As a group, “AEROSP/DEFENSE” companies have a potential upside of 1.70%. Given New Horizon Aircraft’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe New Horizon Aircraft is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

New Horizon Aircraft beats its competitors on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

New Horizon Aircraft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd., an aerospace original equipment manufacturer company, focuses on designing and developing hybrid electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for the regional air mobility market in the Uinted States. The company is developing Cavorite X7, a hybrid electric 7-seat aircraft that can take off and land vertically like and helicopter. New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lindsay, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for New Horizon Aircraft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Horizon Aircraft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.