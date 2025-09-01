Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $311.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $337.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price target on Cencora and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Get Cencora alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on COR

Insider Transactions at Cencora

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cencora

In other news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,968 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total transaction of $1,461,138.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,455,852.61. This trade represents a 10.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.67, for a total value of $4,266,543.26. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 309,913 shares in the company, valued at $90,702,237.71. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock worth $9,993,789. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cencora by 70.0% in the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners grew its stake in Cencora by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Cencora by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadcap Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cencora by 1.5% during the second quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of COR opened at $291.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. Cencora has a 1 year low of $218.65 and a 1 year high of $309.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $293.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.41.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.21. Cencora had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 267.36%. The company had revenue of $80.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cencora will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.63%.

Cencora Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.