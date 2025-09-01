Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $306.4118.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RL shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $321.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $262.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $297.08 on Wednesday. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $168.24 and a 1 year high of $306.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 10.91%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,120,508 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $489,795,000 after buying an additional 70,544 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 22.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $333,958,000 after purchasing an additional 275,391 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,157,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,468,000 after purchasing an additional 414,275 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $277,818,000 after buying an additional 15,785 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,007,745 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $276,407,000 after purchasing an additional 117,494 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

