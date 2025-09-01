Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Receives $24.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.3750.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAT. Wall Street Zen cut Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Mattel from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

Mattel Price Performance

Mattel stock opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Mattel has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $22.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.63.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 25.19%. Mattel’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Mattel has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.540-1.660 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mattel will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Mattel

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAT. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 221.0% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 56,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 38,993 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Mattel by 137.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 189,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 109,527 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $455,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Mattel in the second quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mattel by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 77,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 24,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

